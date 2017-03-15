WLBZ
Close

"Wrong For Each Other" at Lewiston's Public Theatre

"Wrong For Each Other" at Lewiston's Public Theatre

Krister Rollins, WCSH 7:30 PM. EDT March 15, 2017

"Wrong For Each Other" is a romantic comedy about a mismatched couple. It's on stage at The Public Theatre in Lewiston.

Lee Fitzpatrick and Jason Cadieux play the loving/hating/loving duo. And one of the interesting things they have to work through is that they have a lot of fun working with each other, even when the people they're playing aren't supposed to get along.

Copyright 2017 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories