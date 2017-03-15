"Wrong For Each Other" at Lewiston's Public Theatre

Lee Fitzpatrick and Jason Cadieux star in the romantic comedy "Wrong For Each Other."

"Wrong For Each Other" is a romantic comedy about a mismatched couple. It's on stage at The Public Theatre in Lewiston.

Lee Fitzpatrick and Jason Cadieux play the loving/hating/loving duo. And one of the interesting things they have to work through is that they have a lot of fun working with each other, even when the people they're playing aren't supposed to get along.

Copyright 2017 WCSH