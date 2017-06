Yard Sail has been playing together for 5 years - which is pretty impressive considering that they're all in high school. They're the first all-girl group to rise out of MAMM's rock programs.

Yard Sail has been playing together for 5 years - which is pretty impressive considering that they're all in high school. They're the first all-girl group to rise out of MAMM's rock programs. And they just won MAMM's band competition.

They will be playing at this year's Old Port Festival, which is Sunday, June 11th.

© 2017 WCSH-TV