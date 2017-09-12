You wants shows and concerts? We got ya covered!

(NEWS CENTER) - Summer may be over, but the shows continue to roll through Maine. There's so many to choose from, but Aimsel Ponti from Maine Today Media has done her very best to highlight the cream of the crop. Here's her list of shows worth the price of admission:

SHOW # 1

Matthew Sweet. Friday, Sept. 15 at Stone Mountain Arts Center

Show info: http://stonemountainartscenter.com/ArtsCenter/Matthew-Sweet.html

Master of guitar-fueled power pop with a panache for hooks and great lyrics. In 1991 Matthew Sweet released the album “Girlfriend,” one of my absolute favorite albums of all-time.

Here’s the title track of “Girlfriend”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n12OBlcHx9E

“Tomorrow Forever” is his latest album. Released earlier this year.



SHOW # 2

X

40th Anniversay tour. Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Port City Music Hall

Show info: http://www.statetheatreportland.com/event/1465133-x-40th-anniversary-tour-portland/

X is a punk band out of Los Angeles. Celebrating this 40th anniversary of the band with a huge tour. Original lineup of John Doe, Exene Cervenka, Billy Zoom and D.J. Bonebrake.

1987 album “See How We Are” is a classic. Here’s the title track:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADmUT7dCDi8







SHOW #3

Jonatha Brooke

Saturday, Sept. 23 at Jonathan’s in Ogunquit

Show info: https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/ordertickets.asp?p=590&backurl=default.asp

Jonatha is one of the greats when it comes to singer-songwriters. It began in the late 80s/early 90s with The Story who released two albums including 1993’s “The Angel in the House” home to “So Much Mine”

Brooke’s latest is the stunning “Midnight Hallelujah” I love many of her songs. But I’ll always have an extra special one for “So Much Mine”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dXUqpfLqFiQ





SHOW #4

Queen Tribute Night 3: Friday, Sept. 29 at Port City Music Hall

Show info: http://www.statetheatreportland.com/event/1531556-queen-tribute-night-3-portland/

The 3rd Annual Queen Tribute Night, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the album 'News Of The World.' Master Stroke (feat. Sean Slaughter) perform the album in it's entirety, plus select greatest hits.

“News of the World” contains “We Will Rock You,” “We are the Champions, “Sheer Heart Attack”

Lest there be any doubt on what an awesome singer Sean Slaughter is, take a listen to him singing “Somebody To Love”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3dovRECLiI

© 2017 WCSH-TV