3 men injured on Maine snowmobile trails

TIM POND TOWNSHIP, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Two men are in the hospital this evening after a major head-on snowmobile crash in Tim Pond Township. According to Corporal John MacDonald with the Maine Wardens Service, around noon Tuesday, Ryan Jones, from Jefferson, was struck by Michael Ouellette, from Topsham. Jones was approaching a curve in the trail when he was struck by Ouellette who had entered the corner from the opposite direction at a high rate of speed.

MacDonald says, both men suffered serious injuries in the crash and both snowmobiles sustained major damage. Ouellette was transported by LifeFlight to Lewiston trauma center. Jones was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington for injuries to his shoulder and face. Both males were wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation by Maine Warden Service. It appears speed was a contributing factor in this crash. Rescue personnel from both Rangeley and Eustis responded and assisted in this incident.

MacDonald also said, another man was also hospitalized after crashing his snowmobile in Casco at around noon Tuesday. Dean Dunton, from Casco was operating his 2003 Arctic Cat on a section of trail on the pipeline when he struck some uneven packed snow and was ejected. He was taken by LifeFlight to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for evaluation. Excessive speed appears to be a factor in this crash as well.

He says, with great conditions and thousands of people taking to the trails, Maine game wardens are urging snowmobilers to slow down. Contributing factors to many fatal and life threatening crashes here in Maine continue to involve excessive speeds. Slow down and always provide plenty of time to stop or react to an unexpected object in the trail or an oncoming snowmobile. Fines and jail time can result if snowmobile operators are found to be operating recklessly or too fast for conditions. Ride safely and responsibly.

