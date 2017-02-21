3 arrested in Waldoboro on drug charges

Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

WALDOBORO, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—3 people have been arrested in Waldoboro on drug charges. Waldoboro Police Chief Bill Labombarde says his officers along with Maine Drug Enforcement agents arrested the 3 people from a home on Finntown Road in Waldoboro. He says, the arrests were part of to an ongoing drug investigation. Alexiee McPhee of Waldoboro, Nicole Cooper of Brooklyn, New York and Curtis Goodson of Brooklyn, New York have all been charged.

Goodson was arrested for “Possession of Crack Cocaine”. Goodson also had an outstanding arrest warrant out of New York for a Parole Violation for “Dangerous Drugs”. Cooper was arrested for “Possession of Cocaine”. Alexiee McPhee, was on bail for a prior MDEA Trafficking in Suboxone case from 2016 in Lincoln County. McPhee was arrested for “Violation of Conditions of Release”. The 3 suspects were taken to the Two Bridges Regional Jail.

Agents also seized crack cocaine, powder cocaine and other items used in the sale and use of illegal drugs. At the time of this release, all 3 subjects were still being held at Two Bridges Jail.

Copyright 2017 WCSH