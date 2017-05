(NEWS CENTER) — You may want to check your wallet.

The Maine Lottery says a Tri-State Megabucks winning ticket worth $3.4 million is out there and unclaimed as of Monday morning.

The winning ticket was sold at a Circle K on Route 1 in Freeport.

Saturday’s numbers were 1-5-7-10-23 and Megaball 1.

