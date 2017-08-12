WLBZ
Close

4 people charged in connection with assault of Passadumkeag teen

Passadumkeag assault charges

Samantha York, WLBZ 10:10 AM. EDT August 12, 2017

PASSADUMKEAG, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Four people were charged in connection with the assault of a Passadumkeag teen which took place early last month, according to the Penobscot county District Attorney.

The alleged incident was recorded on social media and went viral online.

Assault involving minors recorded and shared on social media: sheriff

Anthony Witham was charged with assault and pled not guilty on August 8, 2017. Cody Fox was charged with assault and furnishing a place for minors to consume liquor, he too pleaded not guilty the same day.

Tyler Michaels and Damien Spencer were also charged with furnishing a place for minors to consume liquor -- they both pled guilty in Lincoln District Court and were fined $1,000 each.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the events and/or subsequent social media postings should contact the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories