4 people charged in connection with assault of Passadumkeag teen

PASSADUMKEAG, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Four people were charged in connection with the assault of a Passadumkeag teen which took place early last month, according to the Penobscot county District Attorney.

The alleged incident was recorded on social media and went viral online.

Anthony Witham was charged with assault and pled not guilty on August 8, 2017. Cody Fox was charged with assault and furnishing a place for minors to consume liquor, he too pleaded not guilty the same day.

Tyler Michaels and Damien Spencer were also charged with furnishing a place for minors to consume liquor -- they both pled guilty in Lincoln District Court and were fined $1,000 each.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the events and/or subsequent social media postings should contact the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.

