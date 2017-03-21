5 Alligators seized in Augusta

photo courtesy of the Maine Warden Service.

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Maine game wardens seized five small alligators Tuesday in Augusta. According to Warden Corporal John MacDonald, shortly after noon, game wardens responded to a call of a man in possession of alligators. MacDonald says, 20 year old Yifan Sun, living in Augusta, was found to be in possession of the 5 alligators which is a restricted species here in Maine without proper permits.

MacDonald says, Sun did not have a permit and was issued a summons for Importing or Possessing Wildlife without a Permit which is a class E crime. He says, Sun is cooperating with game wardens. The alligators were temporarily taken to the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife regional office in Sidney for care. Augusta Police assisted with this case.

MacDonald says, There are several reasons why the Department restricts ownership of certain wildlife species and requires a permit for their importation or possession. He says, The first is public safety, which is the reason crocodiles, alligators, and most venomous snakes and lizards are restricted. Secondly, some exotic species have the potential to become invasive and disruptive to Maine’s natural habitats if they escape into the wild. Lastly, some species have conservation concerns in their native range that can be magnified by illegal sale.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ