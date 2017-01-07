5k raises funds to fix radon problems in low-income Maine homes

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Participants kept warm in the Indoor Insanity 5k stayed warm, all while raising money for a cause. The race took place on the indoor track at Bates College and 100% of race fees will be used to pay for radon treatment systems in low-income households in Maine.

"I really like the idea of a different race, you get to run indoors and don't have to worry about the slick surfaces, i and also it raises money for a really good cause," said 5K participants Sarah Mayberry.

Radon is a colorless, odorless gas found naturally in Maine soil and water-is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, and the number one cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. According to the Maine Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, approximately one third of the homes in Maine are expected to have radon levels above recommended limits set by the U.S. EPA. Thousands of Mainers might be at risk of lung cancer from radon exposure.

While radon treatment systems can be extremely effective at reducing the radon in air and water to acceptable levels, the cost to install a radon in air treatment system is about $1,500 for a single family home with a concrete slab. Radon in water systems, depending on the type of system selected, can be $1,500 - $4,000 or more.

