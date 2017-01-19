$60.9 million Portland school plan progresses

A meeting of Portland's ad-hoc school renovation committee.

The proposal to spend almost $61 million on four elementary schools in Portland is on its way to the city's Board of Education.

A special committee handling the renovation proposal overwhelmingly approved that move Thursday night.

At a meeting that lasted more than four hours, around 50 people urged the committee to move the costly plan forward.

The proposal would allow for major renovations at the Lyseth, Presumoscot, Reiche and Longfellow schools.

Parents at Thursday’s meeting reiterated complaints about students meeting social workers in closets and a nurse's office in a mechanical room.

Many were excited to see what they think is progress slowly getting made.

“I am optimistic,” said Emily Figdor. “There’s just so much support across our community, across the city.”

Still, some city councilors remain worried about costs and say their constituents are too.

“There are other people who live in the community, particularly people on fixed incomes, people who are struggling to pay their taxes or pay their rent,” said councilor Nick Mavodones. “They've expressed concerns to me.”

If the school board approves the plan, Portland leaders say the city council will likely take a look at it in March.

