7-Hour standoff ends peacefully, after man threatens to kill mom and sis

PHIPPSBURG, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A man was arrested early Monday morning after a 7-hour standoff, police said.

Ruben Foster, 54, of Phippsburg, threatened to kill his sister and mother with a gun during a fight at their home on Rock Ledge Drive.

At approximately, 5:56 p.m. Sunday, the victim's were able to escape and call the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

A team of negotiators was able to get Foster to surrender shortly after 1:00 a.m., Early Monday morning.

Police said the suspect is being charged with two felony counts of criminal threatening with a firearm. He is being held at Two Bridges Regional jail and will be arraigned on Wednesday.

“We are extremely pleased with the outcome of this incident in that no one was hurt,” said Sheriff Joel Merry. “These situations are very tense and getting a peaceful resolution is always the goal. The effort of the negotiator was tremendous.”

