AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man from Waterville who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting his 73 year-old neighbor was sentenced to 27 years in prison Monday.

32-year-old Mark Halle entered two guilty pleas to charges of gross sexual assault, burglary and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon last August but then withdrew them after being faced with a possible 30 year sentence.

Victim in court Monday May 15, 2017

The victim spoke in an Augusta court room Monday saying she has "forgiven him but she won't forget".

She told the court room she will not let the attack define her life.

Halle's lawyers said he has very little recollection of the attack. Halle addressed the court and asked for 'a little bit of mercy'. On top of the 27 year sentence, he received 10 years supervised release after the time served.

Police arrested Halle on in February of 2016 after he broke into the woman’s home, beat her and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

Prosecutors had wanted Halle to serve an initial 20 years in prison and then be supervised for another decade following his jail time.

