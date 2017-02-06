80-year-old tenant farmer law hindering Old Town Airport development

Old Town Municpal Airport seeks to eliminate deed restrictions to develop airport land

OLD TOWN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An 80-year-old law making it easier for tenant farmers to buy land could be standing in the way of plans to bring jobs and development to the Old Town Municipal Airport. Old Town City leaders and airport officials were joined inside a hangar at the airport Monday by Congressman Bruce Poliquin who is pledging to get a bill passed that would solve that problem.

At issue, city leaders say, is five parcels on the airport property between 1.5 and 3 acres that have deed restrictions that prevent them from being used for anything other than as a municipal airport.

According to the deed, If the land is not used as an airport it would revert back to the federal government and be set aside for land conservation in accordance with a 1937 law known as the Bankhead-Jones Farm Tenant Act.

"It's ready to go go it's just got that deed restriction and we've got to get rid of that deed restriction to make sure we can attract jobs to the area," Congressman Poliquin said.

Poliquin says he's hopeful he can get legislation passed within the next 6 months. We reached out to the United States Department of Agriculture to get comment but they did not respond to our voicemail or email messages.

