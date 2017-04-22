9 year old Maine boy killed in Connecticut accident

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A 9-year-old Maine boy has died after being injured in a car accident on Interstate 95 in Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police say Casey Savage, of Kittery, died Friday after being taken to the hospital. Troopers say he had a severe head injury suffered in the three-vehicle crash in Westport on Thursday night.

Authorities say he was in the backseat of a car that came to an abrupt stop in the left lane of I-95. A vehicle driven by another Maine resident, 29 year old Jesse Zorski of Freeport, struck the car Casey was in from behind. The impact pushed them into another car stopped in front of both vehicles.

Police say Zorski and another person were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Authorities say everyone was wearing seat belts. No charges are pending. Troopers say the accident is under investigation.

