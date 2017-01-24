A Brooklyn, NY bus passenger arrested on drug charges

M.D.E.A. DRUG BUST (Photo: WCSH)

BANGOR, Maine, (NEWS CENTER)-- In what police are calling “an almost weekly theme”, agents from MDEA arrested a Brooklyn NY man arriving by bus on drug charges. Police say the North Central Task Force in Bangor recently opened an investigation into the importation and sale of “crack” in the Bangor area by out of state drug traffickers. They say, information gathered during the investigation revealed that a Brooklyn, NY man would be arriving in the city by bus with crack cocaine for re-distribution in the area.

Last night (1/23/17), MDEA agents identified the suspect as he got off an 8:30 pm bus on Union Street in Bangor. As agents approached and identified themselves, the suspect ran from the bus station along Union Street toward Godfrey Blvd. After a short foot pursuit, the man was apprehended by Bangor Police Officers. Just before being apprehended, the man was seen throwing something onto the side of the road which turned out to be a bag containing approximately 2 ounces of crack cocaine . The street value of the drugs seized is $6,000.

Taken into custody was Tylee Felder, 21, of Brooklyn charged with Class “A” Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (cocaine ). The charge was upgraded to aggravated because of the amount of drugs seized. He is being held at the Penobscot County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail.

