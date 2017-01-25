A global conversation about mental health #BellLetsTalk

If you've been on social media today, you've probably seen the hashtag #BellLetsTalk.

Well, let's talk about it.

Started by the Canadian telecomm company Bell, it's part of their mental health initiative with 6x Olympic medalist Clara Hughes. Hughes suffers from depression.

#BellLetsTalk is a global conversation surrounding mental health, in an effort to break down the stigma that comes with mental illness. If you'd like to join in or see what other people are saying, simply search for the hashtag on any social media platform.

If you or a loved one suffer from mental illness, below are some resources to help navigate your health.

NAMI Maine has a toll-free helpline: 1-800-464-5757. Lines are open M-F from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

You can also shoot them an email at helpline@namimaine.org.



Some important notes from NAMI Maine regarding the helpline:

MANDATED REPORTING

Although NAMI Maine Help Line staff is dedicated to honoring your privacy by maintaining confidentiality about your disclosures when you call or visit us, there are a limited number of circumstances under which we would be required to break confidentiality:

You are a danger to yourself and threaten to harm yourself;

You threaten to harm or report harm to another person;

You are under 18 years old and report that you are a victim of child abuse.

The statewide crisis line is 888-568-1112.

