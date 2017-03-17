A knife wielding man was shot and killed by a Presque Isle Police Officer

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A knife-wielding man was shot and killed by a police officer in Presque Isle on Friday, according to the Presque Isle Police Department.

Brentant M. Lahey, 25, was shot and killed by Officer Kyle White.

On March 17, 2017, at approximately 12:38 A.M., three Presque Isle Police Officers arrived at Lahey's mobile home on 290 Skyway Street, #21 after receiving two separate calls where a man was threatening others with a knife.

After arriving at the scene, Lahey, 25, confronted and threatened Officer White with a knife; “this resulted in Officer White’s use of deadly force by discharging his firearm," police said.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and pronounced Lahey dead.

The Office of the Attorney General is investigating the use of deadly force.

