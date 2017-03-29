(NEWS CENTER) -- Mainers have all been there: stopped at a red light at an empty intersection with no one in sight. If you were turning right, you'd already be well on your way. But turning left? You're at the mercy of the light.

Enter "An Act To Allow a Motorist To Make a Left Turn at a Red Light under Certain Conditions." In short, the bill says as long as you've stopped and there are no cars coming or people crossing or signs telling you not to turn left, you can turn left.



We asked our viewers on Facebook how you feel about the bill, and majority of the 250 plus (at last check) comments contained the words "No way," "bad idea," and "why." But there were some who agreed with the change.



A staffer at the house republican office said he contacted the bill's presenter, Timothy Theriault, on behalf of NEWS CENTER. The staffer said Theriault didn't want to speak on-camera, and that the bill was submitted at the request of a constituent.



Someone in China is sick of sitting at red lights, and it turns out, he or she is not alone. According to Drivinglaws.org, majority of the states in our country have laws that allow left turns on red under special circumstances, like turning from a one way street onto another one way street. Maine is one of only a handful of states that flat out just say no.



If you're eager to see if that changes, you'll have to wait a bit longer. The bill was discussed at a public hearing on Tuesday and a work session on it has yet to be scheduled.

© 2017 WCSH-TV