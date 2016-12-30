A man and his dog reported missing in Byron

Derek Adams, 46, and his dog, Copper, were reported missing on Dec. 29, 2016

BYRON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A man and his dog disappeared from his home on Wednesday, according to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.

Police said Derek C. Adams, 46, was last seen at his home on Noyes Road around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 28. His dog, a German Shepard/Retriever mix named Copper, is also missing.

Adams is a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown-grey hair and hazel eyes. Police said he wears glasses, and takes medicine daily. Officials said he did not have his glasses, medicine, or appropriate clothing when he left.

He may have left on foot or gotten a ride, according to police.

Anyone with information about Adams' whereabouts is asked to call the Oxford County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-733-1421.

