A piece of Maine at the Golden Globe Awards

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Finding the best and worst dressed has become a tradition at Hollywood award ceremonies. But that’s not why Jane Arey, a small town woman from Maine, will be watching this year’s golden globes.

“At first I thought, ‘oh this can’t be real,’” she said.

A golden globes Production Company came across her jewelry website and thought her necklaces would be the perfect party favor at this year’s event.

The order called for 50 necklaces in less than a month.

“I’m like wow, do I even have time to get this done? So I just day and night, day and night, every minute I had, I started putting them together,” said Arey.

Each necklace takes her about 30 minutes to make. But she soon realized, her work had just begun.

“Then a week or so later, she asked, could you do 125? And I said ‘well sure,’” she said.

But these are not just regular old- necklaces…

“The fun part is, it’s a unique twist to a necklace/scarf and the magnetic closure has been the most popular feature,” said Arey.

She said it is easy enough for anyone to put on—but she never thought in her wildest dreams that her work would make it to Hollywood.

“That’s what is exciting me the most and it actually is proving that everything is possible and when you put your heart and soul into something- no matter what it is- it’s going to come to you,” she said. “And I’m going to enjoy every second of it.”

She hopes every recipient enjoys their little piece of Maine.

“Everybody wants what they can’t have. If you’re from the west coast, you’d appreciate something from the east coast,” she said. “If you’re from the east coast you’d be like ‘wow-ed’ by something in the west coast. So I think that Maine and New England have a warm spot in a lot of people’s hearts.”

Arey was also asked to create necklaces for the MTV Awards in April.

