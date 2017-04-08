A step to end homelessness in the Greater Bangor Area

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Nearly 700 people showed up for the 22nd annual Hike for the Homeless on Saturday.

The event raises money for the shelter to continue to provide their services for those in need.

Since only 37 percent of the shelter's budget comes from the government, organizers rely heavily on the community to give back.

“We're supporting the community; this is a community shelter,” said Boyd Kronohlm, executive director of The Bangor Area Homeless Shelter. “The folks who stay at the shelter are from the Penobscot county, so these are your neighbors and it's great that the community comes out to support them.”

Participants said walking not only benefits those in need, but the entire community.

“It's not your community unless you try to help it out, it's like neighborhoods, I mean you can't help your neighbor if you don't know them, so why not get out and explore,” said Luna Soleto.

Last year's event brought in nearly $30,000 and organizers are optimistic they shattered that total on Saturday.

