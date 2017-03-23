A tax on Netflix, Hulu, etc.? It's in Maine's proposed budget

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

A new tax in Governor LePage's proposed budget for 2018-2019 includes a new six percent tax on a number of consumer services in Maine that would go into the state's general fund.

Among the items included are television streaming services, such as Netflix or Hulu.

A standard package from Netflix cost $9.99 per month. A six percent tax would cost each user about $7.20 extra per year that would go to the state's general fund. Multiply that by the number of streaming users in Maine, and it could mean hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax revenue.

Netflix did not respond when asked how many users there are in the state of Maine.

The Governor's proposed budget needs to be approved by a two-thirds vote of the Maine Legislature by the end of June so it can take effect on July 1.

Copyright 2017 WCSH