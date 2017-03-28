A young woman led officers on 100 mph chase in a 30 zone

FARMINGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A woman led police on a high-speed chase that originated on route 27 in Farmington and ended in New Portland.

Carter A Sides, 23, originally from Alabama, but currently living in Stratton, was arrested on multiple charges after failing to stop for police.

On Tuesday, March 28, 2017, Deputy Doucette said, Sides accelerated and took off after he attempted to pull her over for driving 30 mph over the speed limit.

Deputy Doucette said he followed Side's while she was driving a BMW in excess of 90 mph north towards New Portland. Sgt. Hartley set up a tire deflation device on a portion of 27, causing the suspect to drive over them and stop.

During the chase, the suspect was clocked driving at a speed of 100 mph in a 30mph zone. According to police, the owner of BMW did not give her permission to use it

Her bail is set at $2500 cash, and she will not see a judge until Wednesday, according to police.

