Abandoned dog found in Lewiston trash pile

Motto, rescued from a trash pile lin Lewiston, beginning his recovery.

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

A chihuahua is on the mend at the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society after it was found in a bunch of trash.

Someone brought the dog in to the shelter to get help.

Volunteers say it had an infection so bad, the dog's mouth gave off an unbearable smell.

The dog, named Motto, is still a little tired and doesn't move much but he's becoming stronger.

Humane society staff say the vet who treated him says the chihuahua had one of the worst cases of dental disease he's ever seen.

All but three of Motto's teeth had to be removed.

The Humane Society knows his name because he was found with a collar on.

There was no address on that collar, so Lewiston Police are trying to figure out who may have abandoned the dog.

The Humane Society says whoever that was, should have just come to them first, even if that person didn't want to give up their pet.

“I you don't want to surrender your pet and you're wondering what resources there are, reach out to us, we're constantly providing resources to our community,” said Zachary Black, operations manager for the GAHS. “This probably could have been prevented if this person reached out to us and asked for some help.>”

The Humane Society has put a special link on its website to fund care motto still needs.

Anyone with information about who may have abandoned him is asked to call Lewiston Police.

© 2017 WCSH-TV