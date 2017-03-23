ABC twitter account hacked?

(NEWS CENTER) -- ABC News Twitter account appears to have been hacked early Thursday morning. Tweets posted by the hackers spread messages deriding the German and Dutch governments in Turkish, according to statements from owners of several of the accounts and Twitter.

Looks like the @ABC twitter account may have been hacked. pic.twitter.com/L3ZI4Cdz4s — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) March 23, 2017

The attackers used the @POTUS and @realDonaldTrump in their tweet messages

(Photo: Ousfar, Loubna)

