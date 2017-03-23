WLBZ
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

ABC twitter account hacked?

ELLE OUSFAR , WCSH 7:38 AM. EDT March 23, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) --  ABC News Twitter account appears to have been hacked early Thursday morning.  Tweets posted by the hackers spread messages deriding the German and Dutch governments in Turkish, according to statements from owners of several of the accounts and Twitter.

 

 

The attackers used the @POTUS and @realDonaldTrump in their tweet messages

 

Copyright 2017 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories