Accomplished climber who fell to his death on Katahdin identified

(NEWS CENTER) — The outdoor world was shocked to learn of the death of John Stetson, 68 of East Holden. He was a well-known and highly respected outdoorsman and adventurer who often led groups in the back country.

Stetson was born into a prominent Bangor family. According to a page on the Brookings-Smith website, he graduated from Bangor High School in 1966 and The University of Maine. He studied civil engineering and graduated with honors.

He started Stetson and Watson which was a highly successful engineering firm.

He was well-known and well-liked in the outdoor community and considered an accomplished climber.

According to the Brookings-Smith website, Mr. Stetson “always lived his life in his own genuine way. He had a tremendous respect for life, and he had a sense of natural strength, intelligence, and warmth that was infectious.”

He is survived by Alanna, his wife of forty years, their four children and five grandchildren.

Family and friends may call at Brookings-Smith 133 Center Street in Bangor on Thursday evening from six until eight.

A funeral is being held on Friday at 3:30 also at Brookings-Smith officiated by Pastor Jon Ouellette.

Gifts in Mr. Stetson’s memory may be made to the Maine Muscular Dystrophy Association, 39 Mechanic Street #100, Westbrook, Maine 04192.

