BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- With a vote on the Affordable Health Care Act set for Thursday, it has some Mainers on edge about the future of their access to healthcare.



Dozens of protestors gathered outside of Congressman Bruce Poliquin's Office in Bangor Thursday morning to urge him to vote against the Obamacare replacement.

This as republicans in the House still do not know if they have the votes needed to pass the bill.

Opponents fear it will have a drastic impact on those with pre-existing conditions—primarily those with disabilities here in the state.

"We're really worried that with changing Medicaid with block grant cap funding will have consequences for the people with disabilities in Maine,” Lydia Paquette said.

Paquette is the Executive Director of the Maine Association for Community Service Providers. The organization aims to provide support to those with developmental disabilities.

“Maine is really put at the forefront of all of our initiatives, all of our hopes for people with disabilities, and we really just see this as a step back,” she said.

Paquette said the demonstration in Bangor was just one of several held in the state.

“The Congressman is continuing to carefully study and push for changes in this health care relief proposal,” a spokesman for Congressman Poliquin said in a statement

The Congressman is concerned about the potential impacts on Medicare as well as ensuring those with pre-existing conditions can retain coverage, according to the statement.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins has said she plans to vote against the bill in its current state.

Sen. Angus King has also spoken out against the act, fearing how it might affect healthcare costs.

