AG files civil rights complaint stemming from school assault

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine's attorney general is filing a complaint under the Maine Civil Rights Act against a Portland man who was charged with assault in an incident police called a hate crime.

Jaime Hoffman was charged with assault and interfering with constitutional rights stemming from the January incident. He is charged with making racial slurs and assaulting students outside Casco Bay High School in Portland.

The complaint from Attorney General Janet Mills requests that the court order Hoffman to stay away from the students and stay off the school's campus.

Mills' complaint charges that Hoffman tackled a female student to the ground after yelling racial epithets at a group of freshmen waiting for a bus.

Hoffman pleaded not guilty in February. His lawyer did not immediately return a call on Friday.

