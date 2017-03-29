Aging cheese in a homemade cave at the Creamery At Bristolhof

Kurt Rauscher stands inside his cheese cave at the Creamery at Bristolhof. (Photo: WCSH)

BRISTOL, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- As Spring sets in, we dream of warm days filled with picnics and farmers markets. This season, next to the vendors selling local maple syrup and honey, you might just see another product made right here in Maine- cheese. And chances are, it's aged for months to be perfect for you.

Kurt Rauscher of Bristol, Maine began making his one of a kind cheeses about five years ago and quickly began his business- The Creamery at Bristolhof. Working out the house he once raised his family in, he mixes local milk with unique cultures, and presses his wheels of cheeses three days a week.

"I've made beer, wine, and food," Rauscher explained why he started dabbling in cheese making. "And I love feeding people."

However, it's outside... and underground, where most important step in the process happens. The cheese ages inside of Rauscher's homemade cheese cave. This is where the six pound cheese wheels age for three to 10 months in the natural climate at 50 degrees with 90 percent humidity. The cave is one of only two cheese caves in Maine.

The cave can hold 720 wheels of cheese at once. Kurt began his first year round production season in February. He predicts the cave will age 3,000-4,000 wheels a year.

When his hobby became a passion, and a passion became a full time job, Rauscher decided to go all in and age cheese the old fashioned way. He enlisted the help of some friends to build the cave- including the Hanley brothers, who weren't thrown by the idea at all.

"Well, it's Kurt. I just thought, 'must be a normal thing,'" joked John Hanley.

It took the crew of cave building novices seven months to dig out the small cavern and cement the inner structure. An ancient Roman Arch style was Kurt's go to design for a simple but sturdy structure. Each of the concrete ceiling blocks that form the arch weigh more than 1,400 pounds.

And the romantic European details in the cave and its precious product are no coincidence, but a tribute to Rauscher's background.

"Well, I was born in Germany and my family immigrated to the United States in 1957," Rauscher said. "So, I decided to reawaken my heritage in this business."

In fact, Bristolhof is German for "Bristol farm."

As for the cheese, the Hanley brothers find it delicious and worth the labor.

