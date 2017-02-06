Alexa 'not welcome in my house' after predicting a Falcons win

FREEPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Asking a robot questions for instantaneous answers is a convenience, but not so much when she gives you the answer you really don't want to hear.

For Paul Bennett of Freeport, it was a jab at the New England Patriots that made him hilariously tell her she was no longer welcome in his home.

It all started with one single question: Who was going to win the Super Bowl?

The Associated Press reported Sunday that virtual assistants such as Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa had been tweaked to understand Super Bowl questions. Ask either for player and team stats, or the latest Super Bowl odds.

Bennett got not only those answers, but Alexa's prediction too.

"I think it'll be a really exciting game with lots of scorn," she said. "The Patriots were favored to win by three points last I checked. But honestly, I think the Falcons offense is going to soar and they will fly home with the wind."

"It was shocking to have her interject her opinion," Bennett told NEWS CENTER on Monday. "When I asked earlier in the week, she just said that the Pats were favored by 3 points. It wasn't until yesterday afternoon that she added the part about the Falcons winning."

So, he did what any just Patriots fan would do, "Alexa, you are not welcome in my house."

Her response?

"Hmmm. I can't find the answer to the question I heard."

Alexa can also help with taunts, according to AP. Just ask, "Alexa, give me a Patriots burn" or "Alexa, give me a Falcons burn."

As for her failed prediction, Bennett asked Alexa about it Monday morning.

"She just said the Patriots won and gave me the score."

She may have learned her lesson.

