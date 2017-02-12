All state offices closed Monday due to major storm

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER) -- Governor Paul R. LePage has announced all State of Maine offices will be closed on Monday.

“Travel conditions are expected to remain treacherous throughout Monday,” said Governor LePage. “I encourage Mainers to stay off the roads and avoid traveling unless it is an absolute emergency. Avoiding unnecessary travel will keep accidents to a minimum and allow state and municipal road crews to safely go about their work.”

STORM CENTER Information Hub

The governor is also reminding the public to put safety first and help their neighbors weather the storm.

“Watch for the most up-to-date forecast, keep yourself safe, and reach out to a neighbor who might need a helping hand,” said Governor LePage. “Our state has a well-known reputation for Mainers helping Mainers, and I expect that this storm will once again bring out the best in our citizens.”

Strong sustained winds and gusts will cause blowing and drifting snow, limit visibility, create dangerous travel conditions and are expected to contribute to power outages throughout Maine.

During and after the storm:

• Stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary, and let the plow drivers do their work. Travel will be extremely treacherous, with near-zero-visibility at times.

• Check in with neighbors and friends who may need help during the storm.

• If you lose power, use generators or alternate heat sources safely.

• Run generators outside only, 15 feet away from doors or windows, with exhaust pointing away from the house.

• Ensure all heating vents are clear of any snow to avoid carbon monoxide buildup.

• Take care shoveling snow, especially if you have health problems.

• After the storm has passed, determine whether excess snow needs to be removed, especially flat or roofs with minimal slope.

For weather information and more safety tips, visit the Maine Prepares web site: www.maineprepares.com.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ