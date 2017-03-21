Amazon to begin charging sales tax in Maine

The Amazon logo is projected onto a screen at a press conference. (Photo: David McNew, Getty Images)

(AP) -- Amazon will begin collecting sales tax on purchases shipped to Maine addresses next month.



The online retailer has been working in recent months to reach agreements in a handful of remaining states where it doesn't collect taxes.



The agreement to collect taxes in Maine was confirmed by an Amazon. Spokeswoman Jill Shatzen Kerr declined further comment Monday.



The collection of a 5.5 percent sales tax on items shipped to Maine begins on April 1.



Maine isn't alone. Amazon planned to begin collecting taxes in Arkansas and Wyoming this month. It also reached an agreement to begin collecting in New Mexico in April.





