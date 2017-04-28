Amber alert issued for 2-year-old NH boy

Amber Alert graphic

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER) -- Police in New Hampshire need the public's help in locating a 2-year-old boy.

Joshua Wallace was last seen at the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester at approximately 3:50 Friday afternoon. He is caucasian, has brown hair and eyes, is three feet tall, and weighs about 30 pounds.

Police say the suspect he is with is 26-year-old Erica Wallace, also caucasian, with brown hair, blue eyes, is about 5'6" and weighs 155 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with a Bruins logo, a white shirt, and black flip flops.

Wallace may be headed to Raymond, NH or Spruce Street in Manchester.

The vehicle she is driving is a white 2003 Chrysler Town Car with NH license plates: 3960164.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-792-5418.

