American Red Cross Heroes Breakfast

American Red Cross Heroes

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The Pine Tree Chapter of the American Red Cross held their annual Red Cross Heroes breakfast Thursday. 5 awards were given out at the event.

The 2017 Red Cross Heroes

Joe Swoboda - Services to the Armed Forces Hero Award- Joe was chosen for his commitment to his fellow service members as an Army Sergeant First Class. Following his retirement, he has committed to supporting wounded warriors and those suffering with PTSD. Joe continues to serve as a member of the K9 for Warriors volunteer, a board member and he has recently created a documentary about life in the military.

Officer Tim Williams - Community Hero Award- Tim Williams, a Skowhegan police officer, was the first responder to a house fire in Skowhegan. Williams made a split-second decision, despite his training, to kick down the door and look for survivors. Because of this his actions, he was able to save the lives two people.

Lara Clark - Above and Beyond Award- Lara has been a volunteer with the American Red Cross for just more than a year, but her contributions to the organization could not be more generous. She serves as an active disaster volunteer, a member of our Board of Directors, a blood and financial donor and Chair of the 20th annual Heroes Breakfast. She continues to go Above and Beyond to support the humanitarian mission of the American Red Cross each and every day.

Lola and Brianna Davis - Lifesaver Hero Award- Lola Davis was staying with her husband and three daughters at the Fairfield Inn and Suites. While they were relaxing in the hot tub, Brianna, just five years old, noticed there was someone at the bottom of the pool and quickly alerted her parents. Lola jumped in, brought the six year old girl to the surface and began CPR, when the paramedics arrived the child was conscious and breathing on her own.

Dr. Henry Wyman, D.D. - Lifetime Achievement Award- Wyman has spent his entire life in service to others. Henry served in the U.S. Army and crossed Omaha Beach on D Day +1 and served as a member of the United States Army burial detail. After attending the Bangor Theological Seminary, he spent most of his life moving from one church to another in support of those in need. He is a lifetime member of the American Legion and the Bangor Breakfast Kiwanis.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV