And the Oscar for the best picture goes to...

(NEWS CENTER) -- It was an Academy Awards to remember last night, even though some would probably rather forget.

In a move not seen since Steve Harvey accidentally crowned the wrong Miss Universe, the wrong movie was announced for best picture winner.

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced "La La Land" when in fact, the card read "Moonlight."

In an awkward exchange, the cast of "La La Land" had to leave the stage after starting their acceptance speeches.

Despite the mixup, "La La Land" still came away the big winner of the night with six awards.

