And the winner for best pizza in the State of Maine is....

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) Spoon University had a burning question that it needed answered. Who makes the best pizza in every U.S. state?

The answer for Maine is Pizza By Alex in Biddeford.

Pizza By Alex has been making Greek-style pizzas on Alfred Street since 1960. The shop has been owned by the Mantis family from the beginning. Yaya's (which is Greek for Grandma) pizza is a traditional favorite, topped with onions, feta cheese, and spinach.

In case you're wondering, Mountain Fire Pizza in Gorham, NH won top honors in the Granite State.

The website did not list the criteria it used to hand out its top pizza honors in each state.

