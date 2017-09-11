Answering your questions about recent Equifax breach

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Over half a million Mainers are impacted by the recent Equifax data breach that was made public last Thursday, if you are one of them, you do have options.

RELATED: Equifax breach

NEWS CENTER covered the breach Friday and since then we have received a number of questions from viewers at home; particularly about legal action options if they enroll in Equifax's ID protection program. Samantha York will be sitting down with Maine's Bureau of Consumer Credit Protection Superintendent Will Lund Monday afternoon to answer that question along with other concerns.

WCSH Facebook Page

WLBZ Facebook Page

It will be streamed live via Facebook -- feel free to jump on and ask your own questions.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV