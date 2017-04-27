BANGOR, MAINE - Starting Monday, May 1, 2017 programming on WLBZ 2.3 will change from Antenna TV to ion Television.

Ion Television features a lineup anchored by major cable & broadcast hits, including 4 out of televisions top 5 dramas: “Criminal Minds,” “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” It also offers holiday movies and popular original series, including “Saving Hope” and “The Listener.”

For a closer look at the schedule, click on ion TV. It's Postively Entertaining.

