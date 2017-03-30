AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine Gov. Paul LePage says he slashes tips for restaurant servers and tells them to call their legislator in an effort to convince lawmakers to restore the tip credit.

The Sun Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2oaqcN3 ) LePage, a Republican, made the comments on Tuesday to a radio host for Z105.5's Breakfast Club.

He says he cuts the tip in half and writes down the appropriate lawmaker's name if he knows who the person is.

LePage says lawmakers must feel enough public pressure to take action.

Voters adopted a ballot referendum that increases the minimum wage to $9 an hour and includes yearly increases until the wage reaches $12 an hour.

It gradually repeals a law that allows employers to take a tip credit toward its minimum wage obligation for tipped workers.

