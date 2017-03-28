Armed man with red hoodie tried to rob Circle K in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An armed man wearing a red hoodie tried to rob a Bangor Circle K, police said.

On Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at approximately 4:45 A.M., a white man wearing a red sweatshirt with his hood on entered the Circle K store located at 545 Main Street, he flashed a black pistol from under his clothes and demanded money from the employees.

Police said: “there was some confusion between the clerk and the suspect and the suspect left the store with no cash.”

The assailant fled on foot, walking toward Hollywood Casino. He is being described as approximately 30 years of age and wearing a red hoodie. Police said the sweatshirt appears to have a rectangular piece cut out/or missing from the back of the shirt.

Anyone with any information call the Criminal Investigation Division of the Bangor Police Department.

The case is under investigation and no further details are available.





