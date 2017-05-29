Dollar Tree Robbery

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—The Bangor Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree store just off Stillwater Avenue.

Police say a man entered the store, showed a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of money. Detective Brent Beaulieu would not disclose any more information about the type of weapon. Beaulieu says the male was wearing a ski mask and his body was completely covered. The store was closed to allow police to conduct its investigation.

This is the second robbery in that area in 2 days. The TD Bank on Stillwater was robbed on Sunday. Beaulieu says he doesn't believe the two robberies are related. Anyone who might have seen anything unusual around 4 PM on Monday near the Dollar Tree is asked to call the Bangor Police Department at 947-7382.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV