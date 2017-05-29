Armed robber flees Dollar Tree store with cash

Dollar Tree Robbery

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—The Bangor Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree store just off Stillwater Avenue.

Police say a man entered the store, showed a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of money. Detective Brent Beaulieu would not disclose any more information about the type of weapon. Beaulieu says the male was wearing a ski mask and his body was completely covered. The store was closed to allow police to conduct its investigation.

This is the second robbery in that area in 2 days. The TD Bank on Stillwater was robbed on Sunday. Beaulieu says he doesn't believe the two robberies are related. Anyone who might have seen anything unusual around 4 PM on Monday near the Dollar Tree is asked to call the Bangor Police Department at 947-7382.

Update: Bangor Police Detectives have now charged Seth Blewitt, age 29, and Cara Blewitt age 30, of Oakville, Connecticut with the late afternoon robbery of the Dollar Tree on Stillwater Avenue.

These are the same individuals charged earlier today with the Sunday morning robbery of the TD bank on Stillwater Avenue.

