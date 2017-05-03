Army combat photographer captures the moment an explosion kills her in Afghanistan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The U.S. Army has published the final photo of a combat photographer who captured her own death on camera in an accidental mortar explosion in Afghanistan nearly four years ago.

The photograph of Spc. Hilda Clayton was published this week in Military Review.

The Army’s professional journal noted that Clayton’s death “symbolizes how female soldiers are increasingly exposed to hazardous situations in training and in combat on par with their male counterparts.”

Clayton snapped the picture during a live-fire training exercise on July 2, 2013, in the Laghman Province, Afghanistan. The blast also killed four Afghan National Army soldiers. One of them was a photojournalist Clayton had partnered with to train.

Clayton, of Augusta, Georgia, was a member of the Fort Meade, Maryland-based 55th Signal Company. She was 22.

