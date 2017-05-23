Aroostook County Sheriff's Department warning of meth debris on the sides of roads

Meth debris found on the side of the road.

EASTON, Maine ( NEWS CENTER) – The Aroostook County Sheriff Department’s Facebook page is warning about potential hazards popping up on the side of some roads. The post reads, “meth making waste is showing up in the ditches again this spring. One was found by one of our community service inmate work crews in Easton earlier today. Please use caution if you are bottle picking or cleaning up.” The post also says, “if you find something fishy, leave it alone and give us a call: 532-3471.”

