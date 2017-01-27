Assault of black high school students a hate crime, police say

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Four black high school students were attacked by a racially motivated white teenager, according to Portland Police.

Police are investigating this incident as a hate crime.

Four Casco Bay High School students were waiting for a bus on Allen Avenue, when a group of three teens walked by. One white male teenager made racist comments toward the group of students waiting for the bus, according to Portland Police. Officials say the two groups began to argue, and the white man assaulted two of the black students.

Police say the assailant pulled out a knife as more students moved toward him. He then ran away.

The assailant is described as a white male, about 17 years old, with thin patchy facial hair. Police say he was wearing a black Insane Clown Posse hat with red trim, and he was carrying a large camouflage backpack.

"Violent incidents like this that are motivated by hatred and racial bias are disturbing. We are thankful that no one was seriously injured and that we live in a community that does not tolerate this behavior," said Assistant Chief Vern Malloch in a statement. "Police and the Portland School Department are working closely together to identify the perpetrator and support the victims of this crime."

Anyone who was a witness to the assault or may know the whereabouts of the alleged assailant are asked to call Portland Police at 207-874-8575.

