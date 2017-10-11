At least 1 hurt in explosion at Maine agricultural building

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

DETROIT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — At least one person was injured Wednesday in an explosion at an agriculture building in Detroit, state police said.

The blast happened at North Agricultural Sales, located on Route 100 (Oxbow Road) near Hurd Corner.

At about 4:15 p.m., officials said the fire had been put out.

State police said the person hurt was lifeflighted to Portland.

The state fire marshal's office is on scene investigating.

This story is developing.

