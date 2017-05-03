At Least 2 Dead After Car Hits Wall at Mass. Auto Auction

BILLERICA, Massachusetts (NECN) -- WARNING: Live video above will contain graphic content

At least two people are dead and multiple people are injured after a vehicle crashed into a wall at an auto auction site in Billerica, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said they are assisting Billerica police and that "multiple victims" are being reported. Detectives from the district attorney's office are also responding.

There is no word yet on the exact number or extent of the injuries.

The accident reportedly occurred at the Lynnway Auto Auction on Charter Way.

Someone who was inside the building told NBC Boston that the car was inside the auction and someone was moving the vehicle when they lost control and hit a wall. Multiple people are reportedly injured and being treated at the scene.

Aerial footage from NBC Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter shows dozens of firefighters and first responders treating injured people.

No further information was immediately available.

