Auburn schools to add one instructional hour per week to make up for snow days

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

According to the Auburn School Department website, the district will add instructional time to the school day in order to make up for missed time due to snow days.

An announcement on the website posted Friday states that the district will add one hour of instructional time to each Wednesday, beginning on March 29 through June 7.

The announcement states that the Commissioner of the Department of Education will approve this plan, and the district expects to receive a confirmation letter next week.

According to a separate post announcing the plan, adding an hour would put two instructional days back into the school calendar, allowing both students and staff to end the school year by June 23rd.

Elementary students would attend until 12:30pm. Middle school students would attend until 3:00pm. High school students would attend until 3:10pm.

