Audience watched rape of Chicago girl on Facebook Live

CHICAGO, Illinois (NEWS CENTER) -- Up to six men are being sought after they sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in Chicago and live streamed the assault on Facebook to an audience of at least 40 people, NBC news reports.

Not one of the people watching called the police for help, according to the report.

Police only found out about the assault on the young victim, after her mother showed investigators screenshots of her daughter's assault on Facebook, prompting Facebook to remove the video.





Police found the girl, she is in stable condition and has been reunited with her mother.The suspects are still being identified, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

UPDATE: CPD making good progress identifying persons of interest in 10th Dist assault. Interviews ongoing but no formal suspects named yet — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 21, 2017

