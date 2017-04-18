Audubon: first spotting of vermillion flycatcher in Maine

(Photo: Arlene Beech via YouTube)

BREMEN, Maine (AP) - The National Audubon Society says a web camera has captured the first confirmed sighting in the state of a colorful species of bird.



Audubon and Explore.org use a web camera on Hog Island to monitor nesting ospreys. Audubon posted on its website Monday that the camera picked up a vermillion flycatcher, which it called "an incredible rarity."



Audubon says the bird is far off its normal course. Vermillion flycatchers usually stick to the Southwestern states in the United States. Audubon also says vermillion flycatchers are known for wandering off course, as records show them venturing as far away as Washington state and Quebec.



Vermillion flycatchers are small birds that display striking red feathers in the male of the species. They feed on insects that they usually catch in mid-air.

